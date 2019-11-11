Chemistry.
Turn on, tune in and drop out with Blue Kush. The grounded vibrations of this sativa hybrid are clear, but relaxed and a little daydreamy. Unlock your inner Zen master with her spicy-sweet vapor.
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 82.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 86.8%
TERPENES: 6.6%
EXPERIENCE: #ZEN, #DIVINE, #FLOW
GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs
REGION: Mendocino County
RELEASE DATE: 11/11/19
