About this product
Cooler than a polar bear’s toenails and more frosty than a dank nug, Brr Berry OG is the perfect strain for when you're ready to chill. Hailing from Foothill River Farms in Nevada County, Brr Berry OG is an indica-leaning hybrid bred from the juicy strains Wedding Cake x Watermelon Zkittlez. Sweet, woody, and earthy aromas give way to a taste of sweet, flowery berries on each inhale. The high of this strain begins with a cerebral buzz to the head before slowly radiating throughout the body.
--
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
--
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 38.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 39.4%
--
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
--
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
--
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 38.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 39.4%
--
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.