Cooler than a polar bear’s toenails and more frosty than a dank nug, Brr Berry OG is the perfect strain for when you're ready to chill. Hailing from Foothill River Farms in Nevada County, Brr Berry OG is an indica-leaning hybrid bred from the juicy strains Wedding Cake x Watermelon Zkittlez. Sweet, woody, and earthy aromas give way to a taste of sweet, flowery berries on each inhale. The high of this strain begins with a cerebral buzz to the head before slowly radiating throughout the body.

*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*

TYPE: Indica Hybrid

THC: 38.7%

CANNABINOIDS: 39.4%

GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms

REGION: Nevada