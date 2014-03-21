Get in the holiday spirit while getting your buzz on with Candy Cane! This festive indica is a cross between mellow AK-47, fruity Mango, and the notoriously resinous White Widow. Grown by the Sun and Earth Certified Moon Made Farms, Candy Cane produces an energetic and uplifted experience akin to being on a sugar high.



TYPE: Indica

THC: 25.5%

CANNABINOIDS: 31.2%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt