About this product
Get in the holiday spirit while getting your buzz on with Candy Cane! This festive indica is a cross between mellow AK-47, fruity Mango, and the notoriously resinous White Widow. Grown by the Sun and Earth Certified Moon Made Farms, Candy Cane produces an energetic and uplifted experience akin to being on a sugar high.
TYPE: Indica
THC: 25.5%
CANNABINOIDS: 31.2%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this strain
Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.
Candy Cane effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
