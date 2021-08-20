Chemistry.
About this product
Chemistry Cookies is a blend of the strains Thin Mint Cookie and Wautomelon OG. This potent Indica was grown by Foothill River Farms in Nevada County and features resin coated cookie style flowers backed by a chemdawg funk. Chemistry Cookies provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode.
TYPE: Indica
THC: 26.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 29.7%
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 8/20/2021
TYPE: Indica
THC: 26.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 29.7%
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 8/20/2021
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!