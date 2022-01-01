About this product
A celebration of legends, the delicious hybrid Cherry Moon from Moon Made Farms crosses the rare Cherry Pie with the ever famous Bubba Kush.
The plant produces whopping, resin-drenched buds that give off a fruity fragrance of cherries with a hint of skunk that carry over to the smoke. Consumers can expect a lofty, uplifting high that is great for socializing with friends.
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 20.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 20.3%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.

Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.