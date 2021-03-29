Looking to spice up your day? Chili Verde is a scorching hybrid that combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender. Sun grown by Moon Made Farms in Humboldt County, this is a functional bud that is sure to boost your creativity. Named for its super spicy aroma and fiery high, Chili Verde is the perfect bud for any quick-burning hybrid lover.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 29.6%

CANNABINOIDS: 34.8%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt