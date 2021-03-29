Chile Verde - Curated by Chemistry Flower [14g]
by Chemistry.
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Looking to spice up your day? Chili Verde is a scorching hybrid that combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender. Sun grown by Moon Made Farms in Humboldt County, this is a functional bud that is sure to boost your creativity. Named for its super spicy aroma and fiery high, Chili Verde is the perfect bud for any quick-burning hybrid lover.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 29.6%
CANNABINOIDS: 34.8%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this strain
Chili Verde is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Chili Verde. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Chili Verde effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Seizures
8% of people say it helps with seizures
Spasticity
8% of people say it helps with spasticity
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
