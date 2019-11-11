Loading…
Chemistry.

Coyote Blue Full Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

Meet the mystic Coyote Blue. Her heady elixir of vanilla, berry and spice was developed over two decades, high on a Benbow ridge. This indica-leaning spirit guide will illuminate your way to a relaxed and comforting glow.

TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 76%
CANNABINOIDS: 82.3%
TERPENES: 6.8%
EXPERIENCE: #CREATE, #PONDER, #HEADSPACE

GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms
REGION: Humboldt County
RELEASE DATE: 11/11/19
