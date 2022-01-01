About this product
An exotic blend of old and new school, Sonoma Hills Farm's Durban Biscotti has strong peppery gas mixed with a sweet doughy chocolate flavor.
A cross between the strains Durban Poison and Biscotti Dough, this sativa hybrid has a nice balance of the uplifting high from the Durban and a sedative effect from the Biscotti. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe.
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 69.4%
CBD: 0.08%
CANNABINOIDS: 80.5%
TERPENES: 7.1%
LINEAGE: Durban Poison x Biscotti Dough
GROWN BY: Sonoma Hills Farm
REGION: Sonoma
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
