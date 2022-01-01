An exotic blend of old and new school, Sonoma Hills Farm's Durban Biscotti has strong peppery gas mixed with a sweet doughy chocolate flavor.



A cross between the strains Durban Poison and Biscotti Dough, this sativa hybrid has a nice balance of the uplifting high from the Durban and a sedative effect from the Biscotti. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe.



*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*



TYPE: Sativa Hybrid

THC: 69.4%

CBD: 0.08%

CANNABINOIDS: 80.5%

TERPENES: 7.1%

LINEAGE: Durban Poison x Biscotti Dough



GROWN BY: Sonoma Hills Farm

REGION: Sonoma