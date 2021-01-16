About this product
Get ready for some serious couch lock with this heavy indica hybrid from Esensia Gardens. A cross between the gassy GMO Cookies and Legend OG strains, Fatso will slow you down with its euphoric high. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and great for anyone looking to reduce insomnia or stress.
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 77.1%
CBD: 0.0%
CANNABINOIDS: 80.6%
TERPENES: 5.5%
GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens
REGION: Mendocino County
RELEASE DATE: 12/01/2021
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 77.1%
CBD: 0.0%
CANNABINOIDS: 80.6%
TERPENES: 5.5%
GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens
REGION: Mendocino County
RELEASE DATE: 12/01/2021
About this strain
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
Fatso effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
9% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.