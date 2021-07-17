Hailing from Foothill River Farms in Nevada County, Gush Mints is a refreshing indica that brings on a mind and body high with a heavy level of potency.



Made by crossing the strains Kush Mints, Durb, and Gushers, Gush Mints possesses an aroma that is sweet and earthy with a delicious minty flavor. It has super relaxing effects that are best suited for a lazy night in.



TYPE: Indica

THC: 37.6%

CANNABINOIDS: 37.6%



GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms

REGION: Nevada