About this product
Hailing from Foothill River Farms in Nevada County, Gush Mints is a refreshing indica that brings on a mind and body high with a heavy level of potency.
Made by crossing the strains Kush Mints, Durb, and Gushers, Gush Mints possesses an aroma that is sweet and earthy with a delicious minty flavor. It has super relaxing effects that are best suited for a lazy night in.
TYPE: Indica
THC: 37.6%
CANNABINOIDS: 37.6%
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
About this strain
Gush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
16% of people report feeling tingly
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
