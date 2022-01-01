About this product
Wanna get buzzed while staying productive? Hella Jelly is the strain for you.
This vivid sativa from Nevada County’s The Bud Farm produces a high that is strong but not debilitating. Bred from the strains Very Cherry and Notorious T.H.C., Hella Jelly has flavor notes of blue cotton candy, strawberries and grapes. Try Hella Jelly the next time you’re looking for a potent yet energizing high.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 30.2%
CANNABINOIDS: 35.0%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
