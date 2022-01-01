Wanna get buzzed while staying productive? Hella Jelly is the strain for you.



This vivid sativa from Nevada County’s The Bud Farm produces a high that is strong but not debilitating. Bred from the strains Very Cherry and Notorious T.H.C., Hella Jelly has flavor notes of blue cotton candy, strawberries and grapes. Try Hella Jelly the next time you’re looking for a potent yet energizing high.



TYPE: Sativa

THC: 30.2%

CANNABINOIDS: 35.0%



GROWN BY: The Bud Farm

REGION: Nevada