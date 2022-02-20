About this product
Wanna get buzzed while staying productive? Hella Jelly is the strain for you. This vivid sativa from Nevada County’s The Bud Farm has a high that is strong but not debilitating. Bred from the strains Very Cherry and Notorious T.H.C., Hella Jelly has flavor notes of blue cotton candy, strawberries and grapes. Try Hella Jelly the next time you’re looking for a potent yet energizing high.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 31.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 35.5%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 02/20/2022
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
