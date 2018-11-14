Chemistry.
Ice Cream Cake is an indica strain offering sedating effects that will leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33, Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
The perfect treat for the end of a long day, Ice Cream Cake is reported by consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety.
*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower*
TYPE: Indica
THC: 76.5%
CBD: 0.16%
CANNABINOIDS: 80.9%
TERPENES: 4.6%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
RELEASE DATE: 08/20/2021
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
623 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
