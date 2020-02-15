A cross between the primal Jungle Cake and the sweet yet smooth Humboldt Pound Cake, Jungle Pound Cake is an evenly balanced hybrid strain from the Bud Farm in Nevada County. The pleasant kush aroma of this hybrid features rich earthy flavors and tangy, almost sour notes. Chunky buds dripping with trichomes, like a fresh slice of pound cake, mixed with super potent live resin deliver a quick high with uplifting and euphoric effects. Known for its super heavy high and long-lasting effects, Jungle Pound Cake is one hybrid that should not be underestimated.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 28.6%

CANNABINOIDS: 28.7%



GROWN BY: The Bud Farm

REGION: Nevada

RELEASE DATE: 04/20/2022