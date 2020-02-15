Jungle Pound Cake Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll [1g]
by Chemistry.
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
A cross between the primal Jungle Cake and the sweet yet smooth Humboldt Pound Cake, Jungle Pound Cake is an evenly balanced hybrid strain from the Bud Farm in Nevada County. The pleasant kush aroma of this hybrid features rich earthy flavors and tangy, almost sour notes. Chunky buds dripping with trichomes, like a fresh slice of pound cake, mixed with super potent live resin deliver a quick high with uplifting and euphoric effects. Known for its super heavy high and long-lasting effects, Jungle Pound Cake is one hybrid that should not be underestimated.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 28.6%
CANNABINOIDS: 28.7%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 04/20/2022
Jungle Cake effects
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
