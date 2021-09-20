Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

Lady Benbow CBN Tincture

Buy Here

About this product

Lady Benbow is the ideal remedy for a night of deep, tranquil sleep. This balanced full-spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with refined CBN, melatonin, and calming essential oils to help you rest well. Sun grown by Lady Sativa Farm in the hills of Humboldt County, Lady Benbow will bring you peace and a connection to the land in which this special strain was grown.

Per 1mL Dose:
12.1 mg CBD | 5.4 mg CBN | 5.0 mg THC

Ingredients: Coconut MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Melatonin, Blue Chamomile Essential Oil and Lemon Balm Essential Oil

GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farm
RELEASE DATE: 09/20/2021
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!