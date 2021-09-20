About this product

Lady Benbow is the ideal remedy for a night of deep, tranquil sleep. This balanced full-spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with refined CBN, melatonin, and calming essential oils to help you rest well. Sun grown by Lady Sativa Farm in the hills of Humboldt County, Lady Benbow will bring you peace and a connection to the land in which this special strain was grown.



Per 1mL Dose:

12.1 mg CBD | 5.4 mg CBN | 5.0 mg THC



Ingredients: Coconut MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Melatonin, Blue Chamomile Essential Oil and Lemon Balm Essential Oil



GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farm

RELEASE DATE: 09/20/2021