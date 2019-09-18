Chemistry.
Lady Benbow is a kind and loving nurturer. She’ll gently tend to your needs with the warm and comforting embrace of a true healer. Her vibe is tranquil, just like her sweet soul.
Per 1mL Dose: 7.9 mg CBD | 4.6 mg CBDa | .75 mg THC
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms
RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019
