Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

Lady Benbow Tincture

About this product

Lady Benbow is a kind and loving nurturer. She’ll gently tend to your needs with the warm and comforting embrace of a true healer. Her vibe is tranquil, just like her sweet soul.

Per 1mL Dose: 7.9 mg CBD | 4.6 mg CBDa | .75 mg THC

Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.

GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms
RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019
