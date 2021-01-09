Loading…
Chemistry.

Lion Claw Vape Cartridge

This high THC sativa from Heartrock Mountain Farm brings in the unique qualities of ruderalis as an autoflower. Lion’s Claw will make you feel like the king of the highest jungle.

TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 70.6%
CBD: 0.22%
CANNABINOIDS: 74.3%
TERPENES: 7.7%
LINEAGE: Lion's Gate OG x Ruderalis

GROWN BY: Heartrock Mountain Farm
REGION: Mendocino - Willits
RELEASE DATE: 09/01/2021
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!