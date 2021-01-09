Chemistry.
This high THC sativa from Heartrock Mountain Farm brings in the unique qualities of ruderalis as an autoflower. Lion’s Claw will make you feel like the king of the highest jungle.
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 70.6%
CBD: 0.22%
CANNABINOIDS: 74.3%
TERPENES: 7.7%
LINEAGE: Lion's Gate OG x Ruderalis
GROWN BY: Heartrock Mountain Farm
REGION: Mendocino - Willits
RELEASE DATE: 09/01/2021
