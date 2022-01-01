Moon Beam is the ideal remedy for a night of deep, tranquil sleep. This balanced, full-spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with CBN, melatonin and calming essential oils to help you rest well. Sun grown by Moon Made Farms in the hills of Humboldt County, Moon Beam will bring you peace and a connection to the land in which this special strain was grown.



Per 1mL Dose: 12.9 mg CBD | 5.1 mg CBN | 7.8 mg THC



Ingredients: Coconut MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Refined CBN, Melatonin, Passionflower Essential Oil, and Lemon Balm Essential Oil.



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms