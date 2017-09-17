About this product
Mother’s Milk is a nurturing sativa dominant hybrid sun grown in Humboldt County by Briceland Forest Farm. Bred from Nepali OG and Appalachia, Mother’s Milk delivers a tranquil sedation that is heady, but still functional. This lovely strain slowly eases into a high that comes in warm, relaxing waves.
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 74.5%
CBD: 0.12%
CANNABINOIDS: 77.9%
TERPENES: 6.4%
GROWN BY: Briceland Forest Farm
REGION: Mendocino
About this strain
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
