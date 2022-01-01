Orange Valley Sun is a unique sativa hybrid strain from Moon Made Farms.



Created through crossing the potent 818 Pure SFV OG and Agent Orange strains, Orange Valley Sun is ready to take your relief up a notch. Orange Valley Sun packs everything you need and more, you'll feel lifted and euphoric with a relaxed sense that fills both your physical and mental state.



*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*



TYPE: Sativa Hybrid

THC: 30.4%

CANNABINOIDS: 30.4%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt