Orange Valley Sun is a unique sativa hybrid strain from Moon Made Farms.
Created through crossing the potent 818 Pure SFV OG and Agent Orange strains, Orange Valley Sun is ready to take your relief up a notch. Orange Valley Sun packs everything you need and more, you'll feel lifted and euphoric with a relaxed sense that fills both your physical and mental state.
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 30.4%
CANNABINOIDS: 30.4%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
