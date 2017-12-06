About this product
Another unique terpene profile strain from Humboldt Seed Company. This plant smells exactly like its namesake, thanks to its unique mix of Ocimene, Limonene and Carene terpenes. A cross between Pineapple Train Wreck and Cookie Monster, Pineapple Upside Down Cake will transport you right into euphoria. With smells reminiscent of Grandma’s signature dessert, this dank AF strain is anything but boring. It’s been known to offer help with chronic pain + inflammation, and leaves you with a long lasting high and lots of giggles.
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 76.3%
CBD: 0.11%
CANNABINOIDS: 85.4%
TERPENES: 6.1%
GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs
REGION: Mendocino
RELEASE DATE: 04/01/2022
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
121 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
