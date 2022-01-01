Crush it with Pineapple Wonder! Sun-grown by Moon Made Farms, Pineapple Wonder has an aroma of sweet & sour candy, funky earthy undertones and pine. Great for alleviating stress and feeling good, the tropical vibes from this playfully bright sativa will have you deep in the pocket and fully owning your day.



TYPE: Sativa

THC: 18.1%

CANNABINOIDS: 21.6%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt