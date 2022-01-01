About this product
Crush it with Pineapple Wonder! Sun-grown by Moon Made Farms, Pineapple Wonder has an aroma of sweet & sour candy, funky earthy undertones and pine. Great for alleviating stress and feeling good, the tropical vibes from this playfully bright sativa will have you deep in the pocket and fully owning your day.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 18.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 21.6%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 18.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 21.6%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.