About this product
Crush it with Pineapple Wonder! Sun-grown by Moon Made Farms, Pineapple Wonder has an aroma of sweet & sour candy, funky earthy undertones and pine. Great for alleviating stress and feeling good, the tropical vibes from this playfully bright sativa will have you deep in the pocket and fully owning your day.
Available in Half Ounce Pouches and 4 Gram Tins.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 18.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 21.6%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
RELEASE DATE: 01/31/22
Available in Half Ounce Pouches and 4 Gram Tins.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 18.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 21.6%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
RELEASE DATE: 01/31/22
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.