About this product
Pistachio is a frosty indica hybrid grown by The Bud Farm with genetics from Humboldt Seed. Featuring an impressively pungent nutty/gassy nose with pistachio ice cream undertones, you’ll go nuts for this potent strain!
*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 31.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 32.5%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 04/20/2022
About this strain
Pistachio is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sour Pistachio - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Pistachio effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
