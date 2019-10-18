Chemistry.
Bust out your sweats! Purple Punch delivers a knockout blow, straight to the couch. But don’t fret! No gnarly hangovers with this indica hybrid, just a sound night’s sleep. And maybe a serious case of the munchies.
Per 1mL Dose: 24 mg THC
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms
RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,035 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
