Today’s forecast? A deluge of sweet and skunky good vibes courtesy of Rainmaker. Wade into a mellow mood with this indica hybrid.
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 78.18%
CBD: 0.32%
CANNABINOIDS: 85.6%
TERPENES: 2.3%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
RELEASE DATE: 06/01/2020
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
19% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
