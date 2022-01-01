Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing the delicious Zkittlez and Gelato strains. Runtz delivers a super fruity flavor with tropical citrus notes that will remind any stoner of their favorite candy.



Sun grown in Humboldt by Moon Made Farms, Runtz produces a euphoric and uplifting high. Thanks to these effects and its super high THC level, Runtz is often said to be perfect for treating insomnia, chronic pain, and appetite loss.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 28.1%

CANNABINOIDS: 33.1%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt