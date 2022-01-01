About this product
Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing the delicious Zkittlez and Gelato strains. Runtz delivers a super fruity flavor with tropical citrus notes that will remind any stoner of their favorite candy.
Sun grown in Humboldt by Moon Made Farms, Runtz produces a euphoric and uplifting high. Thanks to these effects and its super high THC level, Runtz is often said to be perfect for treating insomnia, chronic pain, and appetite loss.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 28.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 33.1%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
