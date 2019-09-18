Loading…
Chemistry.

Serpentine CBD Tincture

Ready for some relaxation in your life? Our Serpentine tincture is a one way ticket straight to the chill zone. Knock off the edge without the slouch.

Per 1mL Dose: 6.6mg CBD | 3.8mg THC

Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.

GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019
