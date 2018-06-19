Strawberry Banana Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll [1g]
by Chemistry.
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Strawberry Banana is a sweet and fruity indica from Alpenglow Farms famous for its high-THC content and sticky resin. A cross between Strawberry Bubblegum and Crocket's Banana Kush, Strawberry Banana has an aroma of tropical strawberry with a smooth banana exhale. This dank flower produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
TYPE: Indica
THC: 35.2%
CANNABINOIDS: 39.6%
GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms
REGION: Humboldt
TYPE: Indica
THC: 35.2%
CANNABINOIDS: 39.6%
GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
460 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.