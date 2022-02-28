About this product
Super Lemon Haze is a citrus blasting sativa-dominant cultivar. The exquisite mixture of fuel and lemon come from it’s Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze lineage. Rich in a unique terpene profile heavy with terpinolene and ocimene, a few puffs will leave you energized and ready to climb the mountains it was grown on!
Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 35.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 35.5%
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 02/28/2022
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
