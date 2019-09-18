About this product

Make some room in your medicine cabinet for Sweet Retreat.



This thoughtful blend of non-psychoactive THCa alongside a microdose of THC has been known to deliver sweet relief from a myriad of minor aches, pains and inflammation without the high. Pro tip? Combine with one of our full-spectrum CBD tinctures.



Per 1mL Dose: 10mg THCa | 1mg THC



Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.



GROWN BY: Bablon Farms

RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019