Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

Sweet Retreat THCA Tincture

Make some room in your medicine cabinet for Sweet Retreat.

This thoughtful blend of non-psychoactive THCa alongside a microdose of THC has been known to deliver sweet relief from a myriad of minor aches, pains and inflammation without the high. Pro tip? Combine with one of our full-spectrum CBD tinctures.

Per 1mL Dose: 10mg THCa | 1mg THC

Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.

GROWN BY: Bablon Farms
RELEASE DATE: 09/18/2019
