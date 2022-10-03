About this product
Don’t be afraid to wreck your day with this mind-bending strain! Grown in Nevada County by The Bud Farm, Trainwreck is a sativa-leaning hybrid made by crossing the potent strains California Dream and Trainwreck. Trainwreck has a sweet, yet spicy flavor with notes of lemon and pine. It’s a good strain to try for it’s spacey and cerebral effects that hit like a freight train.
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 70.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 80.5%
TERPENES: 3.9%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada County
RELEASE DATE: 03/10/2022
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
