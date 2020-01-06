About this product
Ride a tidal wave of good vibes with Tsunami Dog. This high CBD cart will bring harmony to your day without leaving you baked. Like a true friend, Tsunami Dog is always there when you need it.
TYPE: High CBD
THC: 5.22%
CBD: 69.65%
CANNABINOIDS: 83.7%
TERPENES: 2.8%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
RELEASE DATE: 06/01/2020
