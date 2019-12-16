Creamy and smooth, Vanilla Frosting is a potent strain that will have you relaxed and ready to eat cake!



Baked in the hills of Nevada County by The Bud Farm, this indica hybrid was grown under the sun, in the soil, and without chemicals. Vanilla Frosting provides a lofty, giggly high with a creamy, vanilla flavor and a touch of OG class. Humboldt Seed company improved on the Gelato lines by using their Humboldt Gelato Bx3 and crossing it with Humboldt Frost. This high potency flower is perfect for a cozy night in.



TYPE: Indica Hybrid

THC: 33.2%

CANNABINOIDS: 39.2%



GROWN BY: The Bud Farm

REGION: Nevada