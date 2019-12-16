Vanilla Frostiing - Curated by Chemistry Flower [3.5g]
by Chemistry.
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Creamy and smooth, Vanilla Frosting is a potent strain that will have you relaxed and ready to eat cake!
Baked in the hills of Nevada County by The Bud Farm, this indica hybrid was grown under the sun, in the soil, and without chemicals. Vanilla Frosting provides a lofty, giggly high with a creamy, vanilla flavor and a touch of OG class. Humboldt Seed company improved on the Gelato lines by using their Humboldt Gelato Bx3 and crossing it with Humboldt Frost. This high potency flower is perfect for a cozy night in.
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 33.2%
CANNABINOIDS: 39.2%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
Baked in the hills of Nevada County by The Bud Farm, this indica hybrid was grown under the sun, in the soil, and without chemicals. Vanilla Frosting provides a lofty, giggly high with a creamy, vanilla flavor and a touch of OG class. Humboldt Seed company improved on the Gelato lines by using their Humboldt Gelato Bx3 and crossing it with Humboldt Frost. This high potency flower is perfect for a cozy night in.
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 33.2%
CANNABINOIDS: 39.2%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
Vanilla Frosting effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.