Full Spectrum Citrus drops contain 2500mg of CBD and less than 0.3% THC. The flavors are reminiscent of some of our favorite terpenes found in Cannabis.



Our citrus flavor of CBD drops is made with full spectrum hemp extract and natural citrus terpenes. Limonene, the terpene abundantly found in citrus fruit, can promote a general uplift in mood. "Full spectrum" refers to raw hemp extract that features most if not all of the phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant material from which it was extracted.



Cannabis contains more than 480 chemical compounds, and more than 100 are classified as cannabinoids, the most well-known being CBD, THC, CBC, CBG, and CBN. It also contains beneficial terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta -pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Humulene, Nerolidol, and Phytol.



Our Full Spectrum oils contain less than 0.3% THC. If you consume full spectrum CBD oil it is possible to test positive for THC in a drug test.



✔️ Organic Ingredients

✔️ Less than 0.3% THC

✔️ Sun-Grown Hemp

✔️ Vegan

✔️ Lab-Tested Ingredients



Potency: 2500mg CBD in 30ml



Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Natural Food Grade Flavoring, Organic Monk Fruit Extract, Pure CBD, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract



Flavor Profile: Lemony, grassy, earthy



Suggested Use: Take 1 ml sublingually as needed. Keep on or under tongue for 10-30 seconds. Allow 5-20 minutes for Cannabinoid absorption.