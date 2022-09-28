Treat your taste buds, mind, and body.



A gummy that tastes great and will have you feeling great, too!



Our gummies are infused with hemp extract and made with vegan ingredients.



Chicago Cannabis Co. CBD Gummies are handcrafted. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD. Our CBD Hemp Gummies are THC free* meaning that THC is a non-detectable compound in broad spectrum hemp oil. *Contains no more than 5 parts per million of THC.



✔️ Vegan

✔️ Natural Ingredients

✔️ Artisan Quality

✔️ Lab Tested for Purity and Potency



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Organic Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid