These delicious gummies are crafted for more fun & mischief. A higher potency THC gummy for the daringly curious.
Our gummies are handcrafted and infused with full spectrum, hemp-derived extract containing Delta 8 & Delta 9 THC. Each gummy contains approximately 25mg of THC (less than 0.3% THC by weight) and comes in a delicious Blue Raspberry flavor.
✔️ Made with a higher dose of THC ✔️ Made with natural and vegan ingredients ✔️ Lab tested for purity and potency
Ingredients: Sugar, Light Corn Syrup, Purified Water, Fruit Pectin, Hemp Extract, Natural Food Coloring and Flavoring, Citric Acid
