Chicago Cannabis Co. THC Gummies are handcrafted and infused with hemp-derived extract containing THC. THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only. Each Guava THC gummy contains approximately 5mg of THC (less than 0.3% THC by weight).



✔️ Vegan

✔️ Natural Ingredients

✔️ Artisan Quality

✔️ Lab Tested for Purity and Potency



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Organic Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid