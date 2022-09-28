CBD + CBN drops are made with full spectrum hemp extract and enhanced with CBN. CBN is formed through degradation when Δ9-THC is exposed to oxygen, UV light, and heat. CBN has very little psychotropic potency but may be intoxicating when taken in large enough amounts. CBN is not usually found in high concentrations in properly stored cannabis. CBN is believed to induce sleep, but research on this minor cannabinoid is still developing.



1 fl oz. (30ml) contains approx. 500mg of CBD + 300mg CBN



✔️ Organic Ingredients

✔️ Less than 0.3% THC

✔️ Sun-Grown Hemp

✔️ Vegan

✔️ Lab-Tested Ingredients



Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Monk Fruit Extract, Pure CBD, Pure CBN, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract



Flavor Profile: Mild, earthy, grassy



Suggested Use: Take 1 ml sublingually as needed. Keep on or under tongue for 10-30 seconds. Allow 5-20 minutes for Cannabinoid absorption.