Our Full Spectrum Cannabis drops are made with full spectrum hemp extract and enhanced with rare Cannabinoids and natural terpenes.



Cannabinoids are chemicals produced by Cannabis plants and can be extracted from Cannabis plant material. Cannabinoids mainly include CBD, CBG, CBN, and THC but there are many more! Cannabinoids are extracted from Cannabis plants, refined, and used to infuse products like oils, gummies, and balms.



Each Cannabinoid will trigger a unique response when interacting with our Endocannabinoid system, largely depending on the individual's biochemistry at the time of consumption. One of the major differences between Cannabinoids is whether they induce intoxicating effects. For example, THC is known to have psychotropic properties which can provoke feelings of depersonalization, derealisation, drowsiness, amnesia, and altered internal and external perceptions, while non-intoxicating Cannabinoids like CBD and CBG do not cause these effects.