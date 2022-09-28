Chicago Cannabis Co. THC Gummies are handcrafted and infused with full spectrum hemp-derived extract containing Delta 9 THC. THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only. Each gummy contains approximately 10mg of THC (less than 0.3% THC by weight).



✔️ Vegan

✔️ Natural Ingredients

✔️ Artisan Quality

✔️ Lab Tested for Purity and Potency



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Organic Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid