These blue raspberry flavored gummies are made with fun in every bite. We know you'll love these cannabis-infused gummies as much as we do!



Chicago Gummies: Cannabis Artist Series pairs Chicago’s visual artists with quality, cannabis-infused products. The objectives of this project are to collaborate with artists, foster community and redefine the boundaries of cannabis culture.



Each pack contains ten gummies with 10mg THC. Supporting local artists has never felt this good!



This first Artist Series features artwork from Fedz, a Pilsen-based painter and muralist. The pouches are a limited edition run and available while supplies last.



In the spirit of collaboration, artists featured on the Chicago Gummies share in the profits of each gummy pack sold. Each pack comes with a free print.

