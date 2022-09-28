About this product
Chicago Cannabis Co. THC Gummies are handcrafted and infused with hemp-derived extract containing Delta 8 & Delta 9 THC. THC is an intoxicating cannabinoid and is intended for adult use only. Each gummy contains approximately 10mg of THC (less than 0.3% THC by weight). Our Melon flavor is formulated with Delta 8 & Delta 9 THC for slightly less intense effects.
✔️ Vegan
✔️ Natural Ingredients
✔️ Artisan Quality
✔️ Lab Tested for Purity and Potency
Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Organic Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid
About this brand
Chicago Cannabis Company
Chicago Cannabis Company® specializes in Cannabinoid-infused products.