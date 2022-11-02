About this product
MAXX Topical Body Rub
Dosage: 1000mg THC : 1000mg CBD
Activation Time: 10 - 15 minutes
75ML | 2.5 FL OZ
Possesses an unscented natural aroma.
Find reliable relief where it matters most. Pain may be inevitable but suffering is not! Our topical is non-transdermal, meaning it does not get you high, making it the perfect fit for all day use in any environment.
Apply the balm directly to the affected area, gently massage until completely absorbed. Store the container in cooler temperatures and keep out of direct sunlight. Our plant-based premium product is sourced, produced, and tested locally.
Recommended Uses: Muscle Soreness, Pain, Tension, Stress, Inflammation, Cramping, Skin Conditions, Muscle Strain, Arthritis, Nerve Damage, Nausea, Psoriasis, Dermatitis, Headaches, Migraines, Sunburns, Scar Tissue Repair and more.
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Mango Butter, Grape Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Frankincense, Myrrh, Rosehip Oil, Lavender, Helichrysm, Camphor White, Premium Cannabis Oil and Pure CBD Isolate.
Availability: Massachusetts
Dosage: 1000mg THC : 1000mg CBD
Activation Time: 10 - 15 minutes
75ML | 2.5 FL OZ
Possesses an unscented natural aroma.
Find reliable relief where it matters most. Pain may be inevitable but suffering is not! Our topical is non-transdermal, meaning it does not get you high, making it the perfect fit for all day use in any environment.
Apply the balm directly to the affected area, gently massage until completely absorbed. Store the container in cooler temperatures and keep out of direct sunlight. Our plant-based premium product is sourced, produced, and tested locally.
Recommended Uses: Muscle Soreness, Pain, Tension, Stress, Inflammation, Cramping, Skin Conditions, Muscle Strain, Arthritis, Nerve Damage, Nausea, Psoriasis, Dermatitis, Headaches, Migraines, Sunburns, Scar Tissue Repair and more.
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Mango Butter, Grape Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Frankincense, Myrrh, Rosehip Oil, Lavender, Helichrysm, Camphor White, Premium Cannabis Oil and Pure CBD Isolate.
Availability: Massachusetts
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chill Medicated
Made with care and created with purpose. We consider ourselves blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of this industry for the sole purpose of helping others. Being able to do something you are passionate about is something that not many individuals get the chance to do; making it that much easier for us to prioritize quality and consistency.