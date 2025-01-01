About this product
Dosage: 2000mg THC : 2000mg CBD
Activation Time: 10 - 15 minutes
NET WT: 5G
Possesses an unscented natural aroma.
Find reliable relief where it matters most. Pain may be inevitable but suffering is not! Our topical is non-transdermal, meaning it does not get you high, making it the perfect fit for all day use in any environment.
Apply the balm directly to the affected area, gently massage until completely absorbed. Store the container in cooler temperatures and keep out of direct sunlight. Our plant-based premium product is sourced, produced, and tested locally.
Recommended Uses: Muscle Soreness, Pain, Tension, Stress, Inflammation, Cramping, Skin Conditions, Muscle Strain, Arthritis, Nerve Damage, Nausea, Psoriasis, Dermatitis, Headaches, Migraines, Sunburns, Scar Tissue Repair and more.
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Mango Butter, Grape Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Frankincense, Myrrh, Rosehip Oil, Lavender, Helichrysm, Camphor White, Premium Cannabis Oil and Pure CBD Isolate.
About this brand
Chill Medicated
Crafted with Precision: At the core of Chill Medicated lies a profound commitment to crafting products with intention and precision. Each creation embodies our unwavering dedication to quality and consistency. Fueled by passion and driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact, every Chill product is a testament to our ethos of care and excellence.Prioritizing relief in a world fraught with challenges, Chill Medicated emerges as a steadfast ally in your quest for holistic well-being. Whether you're grappling with physical discomfort or navigating the rigors of daily life, Chill is dedicated to providing reliable relief tailored to your needs. With an unwavering commitment to prioritizing your well-being, Chill Medicated stands as a trusted companion in your pursuit of balance and fulfillment.
Authentic Relief, Every Time: Experience the transformative power of Chill Medicated's meticulously crafted formulations. From our range of non-transdermal topicals offering targeted relief without psychoactive effect to our flavorful THC syrups, Chill ensures a seamless integration into your daily routine. Elevate your relaxation ritual with Chill Medicated's curated collection of syrups. Whether enjoyed straight or blended into your beverage/food of choice, our products are designed to seamlessly complement any moment of reprieve. Savor a teaspoon under the tongue or infuse it into your drink for an indulgent and immersive experience. And now, introducing our newest additions: to-go travel sizes of our topicals, available in a variety of essential oil scents, and to-go travel sizes of our syrups, featuring different strength blends. These convenient sizes are perfect for those on the go, ensuring you can find relief wherever life takes you.
