Sour Apple Medicated Syrup | THC

Dosage: 250mg THC

Activation Time: 15 Minutes - 1 Hours

120ML | 4 FL OZ

Possesses a refreshing fruity Green Apple taste. Tropical, floral, and tart.



Carefully crafted by chemists, our nano-emulsified medicated syrup is fast-acting as it is water-soluble. Our syrup is sourced, produced, and tested locally.



Looking for the perfect complement to your favorite beverage? Look no further. Take one teaspoon and ingest under the tongue or dilute with your choice of soda, water, or other beverages. Wait up to 1 hour and increase dosage as necessary to reach desired effects. Store in a cool environment and keep out of direct sunlight to preserve potency and flavor.



Recommended Uses: Muscle Soreness, Pain, Tension, Cramping, Muscle Strain, Arthritis, Nausea, Headaches, Migraines and more.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Simple Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, All Natural Green Apple Flavoring, Premium Cannabis Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.



Availability: Massachusetts

