Chill Waze

VARIABLE VOLTAGE VAPE PEN BATTERY 1100 MAH

About this product

By using a rotating dial located at the bottom of the battery, the eGo-C Twist gives users the ability to change their voltage output on the fly from 3.2V all the way up to 4.8V, making the eGo-C Twist battery very versatile to be able to find that sweet spot for different atomizer resistances.

Capacity: 1100mAh 900mAh 650mAh
Thread Type: 510
Voltage: Adjustable
Charger: Included
