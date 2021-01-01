Chill Waze
VARIABLE VOLTAGE VAPE PEN BATTERY 1100 MAH
About this product
By using a rotating dial located at the bottom of the battery, the eGo-C Twist gives users the ability to change their voltage output on the fly from 3.2V all the way up to 4.8V, making the eGo-C Twist battery very versatile to be able to find that sweet spot for different atomizer resistances.
Capacity: 1100mAh 900mAh 650mAh
Thread Type: 510
Voltage: Adjustable
Charger: Included
Capacity: 1100mAh 900mAh 650mAh
Thread Type: 510
Voltage: Adjustable
Charger: Included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!