About this product

By using a rotating dial located at the bottom of the battery, the eGo-C Twist gives users the ability to change their voltage output on the fly from 3.2V all the way up to 4.8V, making the eGo-C Twist battery very versatile to be able to find that sweet spot for different atomizer resistances.



Capacity: 1100mAh 900mAh 650mAh

Thread Type: 510

Voltage: Adjustable

Charger: Included