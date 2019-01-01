2016 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup 2nd Place Best Edible At Chocabis we make small batch artisan Cannabis infused edibles. Our mission is to produce the highest quality in taste and affect by starting with the best ingredients available to us. Medicine has never tasted so good! Try our Cannabis Cup winning flavors! Pictured - Creme Brûlée, Sativa (right), Blackberry Brandy, Hybrid (front), Peanut Butter Banana Foster, Indica (Left) With the Patient in mind We offer a variety of rotating flavors and are constantly developing new ones. Try them all and find your favorite! We have developed a savory side, don't forget to check it out too.