About this product
SUPERIOR QUALITY KRATOM
For individuals seeking a more compact version of our Full Gram Kratom Capsules, Choice Botanicals presents a standard-sized option. These Kratom Capsules are carefully selected from the most esteemed farms in Indonesia. These relationships have been nurtured and cultivated for over a decade, ensuring only the finest Kratom reaches our customers.
We have implemented a meticulous purification process that goes above and beyond industry standards to ensure the purity of our product. Furthermore, to guarantee the integrity of our capsules, we use tamper-proof packaging that locks in quality and freshness.
Our Kratom Capsules contain Mitragyna Speciosa, up to .5 gm per regular serving size.
KRATOM CAPSULE STRAINS
Maeng Da Kratom Capsules: When you choose our Maeng Da strain, you are selecting a product of superior quality. The term “Maeng Da” in its native language translates to "top-grade," signifying its premium status. This is the most popular strain in our collection, known for its dual benefits. It provides an energizing effect, akin to a shot of caffeine, while simultaneously offering relief from discomfort and pain. Truly, it offers the best of both worlds!
Red Bali Kratom Capsules: This strain originates directly from the scenic landscapes of Bali. When choosing this strain, users can expect relief from everyday aches and pains. It has a calming effect, making it an ideal choice for use at the end of a long day, right before bedtime.
White Borneo Kratom Capsules: This strain originates directly from the lively islands of Borneo. The natives have employed it for invigoration, delivering an energy surge comparable to your morning cup of coffee. As a result, it stands as an exceptional choice to jumpstart your day.
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
