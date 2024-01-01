About this product
250 GRAM KRATOM POWDER
This 250-gram (8.8 oz) package of premium Kratom powder is made from the finest quality leaves of the Kratom tree (Mitragyna Speciosa). This tropical evergreen tree, native to Southeast Asia, has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for a variety of ailments.
KRATOM POWDER CAN PROVIDE A RANGE OF BENEFITS INCLUDING:
Pain relief: Kratom contains alkaloids that can interact with the body's pain receptors, providing relief from chronic pain.
Anxiety and depression: Kratom can help to reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, by boosting mood and promoting a sense of well-being.
Increased energy: Kratom can help to increase energy levels, making it useful for those who suffer from fatigue or lethargy.
Improved focus: Kratom can help to improve focus and concentration, making it a useful supplement for those who struggle with attention deficit disorders or other cognitive issues.
Our Kratom powder is lab-tested for purity and potency, ensuring that you are getting the highest quality product. It is easy to measure and can be taken on its own or added to your favorite beverage.
COMPARED TO KRATOM CAPSULES, KRATOM POWDER OFFERS SEVERAL BENEFITS:
Greater flexibility in dosing: With powder, you have the flexibility to adjust the serving size to find the optimal dose for you.
Cost-effective: Kratom powder is generally less expensive than capsules, making it a more cost-effective option.
Versatility: Kratom powder can be added to different liquids, making it a versatile supplement.
Please note: Kratom is not FDA-approved for human consumption, and its effects and safety profile are not well understood. Consult with a healthcare professional before use.
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
